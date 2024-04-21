Analysts Set NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Target Price at $15.67

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NPCE. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

In other NeuroPace news, insider Martha Morrell sold 1,923 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $28,998.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other NeuroPace news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 461,899 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $6,692,916.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,542,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,324,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Martha Morrell sold 1,923 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $28,998.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 481,341 shares of company stock worth $6,968,331 in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPCE. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 574,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 425,212 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NeuroPace by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 485,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 179,397 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the 3rd quarter worth $1,378,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NeuroPace by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 106,532 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NeuroPace by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,188,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 64,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeuroPace stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. NeuroPace has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $367.39 million, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 153.76%. The business had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.74 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NeuroPace will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

