Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) PT Lowered to $12.00

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.45 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $11.32.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $72.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.46 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 0.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -254.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

