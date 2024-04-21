Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) PT Lowered to $12.00

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.45 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $11.32.
Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $72.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.46 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 0.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.
