Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Receives $93.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDW shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Tidewater in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Tidewater in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on Tidewater from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Tidewater stock opened at $89.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.45 and a 200-day moving average of $72.36. Tidewater has a 1 year low of $39.41 and a 1 year high of $101.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Tidewater had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $302.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tidewater will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 29th that allows the company to buyback $48.60 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Tidewater news, COO David E. Darling sold 17,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $1,462,747.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,055,514.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $1,597,991.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,976,208.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Darling sold 17,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $1,462,747.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,959 shares in the company, valued at $7,055,514.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,462 shares of company stock worth $3,716,739. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at $25,322,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Tidewater by 1,294.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,682,000 after buying an additional 988,528 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,588,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Tidewater by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after buying an additional 98,173 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

