OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Receives $10.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.29.

OPAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in OPAL Fuels by 748.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 12,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

OPAL stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. OPAL Fuels has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $808.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $87.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OPAL Fuels will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

