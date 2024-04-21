Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.43.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Lundin Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.48. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0666 per share. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 84.38%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

