Brokerages Set Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) PT at C$6.47

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.47.

CTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.80 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

In related news, Senior Officer Greg Berard bought 8,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,895.00. Insiders purchased a total of 11,590 shares of company stock worth $66,944 in the last ninety days. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTS opened at C$5.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.28. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$2.24 and a 52 week high of C$6.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -542.00, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.07. Converge Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of C$651.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$712.08 million. Research analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.6002265 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Converge Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

