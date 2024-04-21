JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$18.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$12.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$16.02.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FM

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

TSE FM opened at C$15.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.01. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$9.31 and a 52-week high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.40). The company had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.58 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. Equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.7906736 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.