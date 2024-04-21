Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,846 shares of company stock worth $2,473,443 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Hologic by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $75.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $87.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hologic will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

