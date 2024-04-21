Reviewing Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) and Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF)

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) and Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Trinity Bank, N.A. and Bancorp 34, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Bank, N.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Trinity Bank, N.A. has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trinity Bank, N.A. and Bancorp 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Bank, N.A. 32.35% N/A N/A Bancorp 34 N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trinity Bank, N.A. and Bancorp 34’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Bank, N.A. $24.78 million 4.10 $8.02 million $7.04 13.23 Bancorp 34 $28.85 million 1.22 -$3.40 million N/A N/A

Trinity Bank, N.A. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bancorp 34.

Summary

Bancorp 34 beats Trinity Bank, N.A. on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trinity Bank, N.A.

Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. It provides personal and business deposits, such as checking and money market accounts; treasury tax and loan deposits; mobile deposits; certificates of deposit; and automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, installment/term, equipment, and real estate loans, as well as revolving lines of credit. The company also offers cash management, internet and mobile banking, remote capture, CD ROM delivery, foreign and domestic wire transfer, and bill pay services, as well as ATM or Visa check cards, merchant cards, and debit cards. Trinity Bank, N.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides term, working capital, construction, USDA, small business administration, equipment, assisted living and skilled nursing, renewable energy and solar equipment, and commercial real estate loans; and small to medium size business and business acquisitions financing; lines of credit; and employee stock ownership plans, HOA lending, and investor pools of single family rentals. In addition, it offers credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; and merchant card processing, cash management, e-banking, mobile and online banking, bill payment, and merchant capture services. The company operates through its network of full-service branches in Scottsdale and Arizona, as well as Alamogordo and Las Cruces, New Mexico. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

