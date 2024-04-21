Robert W. Baird Raises Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Price Target to $37.00

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATMU has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Northland Securities raised shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

ATMU opened at $30.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.78. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 135.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 103.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter valued at $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.