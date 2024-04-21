Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

BHVN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Biohaven alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BHVN

Biohaven Stock Performance

Biohaven stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.18. Biohaven has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $62.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.47.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.40). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biohaven will post -5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Biohaven by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.