Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.06.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK stock opened at $56.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day moving average of $51.30. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $58.28.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 25,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $870,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 28,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

