Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BNED. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and issued a $1.25 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Barnes & Noble Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of BNED opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.81.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $456.67 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 51.52% and a negative net margin of 5.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 489.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

