Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.44.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.90. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.15. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.12. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $601,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $601,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $330,300.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 414.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

