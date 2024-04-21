Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives $143.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.29.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,652,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after acquiring an additional 24,468 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $115.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.94 and a beta of 1.27. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $169.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.00.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $86.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.32 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. Equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

