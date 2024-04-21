Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Increased to C$30.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Filo Mining from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$35.00 target price on Filo Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Filo Mining Price Performance

Shares of CVE FIL opened at C$8.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.97.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current year.

Filo Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

