Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Increased to C$30.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Filo Mining from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$35.00 target price on Filo Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Filo Mining
Filo Mining Price Performance
Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current year.
Filo Mining Company Profile
Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Filo Mining
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.