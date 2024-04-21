CIBC Increases Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$22.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ARE. Desjardins lifted their target price on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.23.

Shares of ARE opened at C$17.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.42. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$8.42 and a 1 year high of C$17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion. Analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 0.7603047 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.19%.

In other Aecon Group news, Senior Officer Martina Doyle sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total value of C$37,191.30. In other news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti acquired 4,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.07 per share, with a total value of C$55,299.17. Also, Senior Officer Martina Doyle sold 2,265 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total transaction of C$37,191.30. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

