Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$28.50 at CIBC

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$28.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Cormark raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$25.88.

ERO stock opened at C$27.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.47. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$15.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). Ero Copper had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of C$158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.80 million. Analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 2.0165631 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

