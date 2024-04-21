Crane (CR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Crane has set its FY24 guidance at $4.55-4.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.550-4.850 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.55 million. On average, analysts expect Crane to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Crane Trading Up 0.1 %

CR stock opened at $129.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.80. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $139.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crane Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 93.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,048 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,408,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $179,899,000 after buying an additional 1,046,295 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Crane by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,540,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,456,000 after buying an additional 599,080 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 141.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 988,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,105,000 after buying an additional 578,136 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,726,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crane from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

