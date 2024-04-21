SmartFinancial (SMBK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect SmartFinancial to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.14 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect SmartFinancial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $339.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average is $21.94. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $25.98.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SmartFinancial

Insider Buying and Selling at SmartFinancial

In related news, EVP Gary Wayne Petty, Jr. sold 2,394 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $51,782.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $412,938.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartFinancial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,798,000 after buying an additional 73,860 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 12.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 613,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 68,229 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 40.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 60,415 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 56.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 38,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

(Get Free Report)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.