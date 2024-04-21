Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Receives $37.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $44.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $196.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Glacier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,765,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,300,000 after acquiring an additional 388,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,350,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,312,000 after acquiring an additional 80,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 12.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,634,000 after purchasing an additional 568,105 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,239,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,847,000 after purchasing an additional 821,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,323,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,622,000 after purchasing an additional 100,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

