Brokerages Set RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Target Price at $49.63

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.63.

RXST has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on RxSight from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on RxSight from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RxSight from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other news, insider Eric Weinberg sold 10,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 309,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,878,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 28,250 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $1,403,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,398.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Weinberg sold 10,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 309,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,878,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,022. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in RxSight by 52.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in RxSight by 123.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in RxSight in the first quarter worth about $153,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RxSight by 86.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 340,091 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RxSight by 89.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 301,055 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RXST opened at $51.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.90. RxSight has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $58.21.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 54.57%. The company had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RxSight will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

