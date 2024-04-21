Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Quanterix from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Quanterix

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanterix

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $36,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Quanterix by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,474,000 after acquiring an additional 152,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,185,000 after purchasing an additional 57,738 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,103,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,962,000 after purchasing an additional 366,117 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,090,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after purchasing an additional 734,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 172,719 shares in the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Price Performance

QTRX opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.67. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $29.70.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $31.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanterix Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.