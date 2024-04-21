Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$34.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.25 to C$38.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$41.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Quebecor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$37.94.

TSE QBR.B opened at C$28.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.69. Quebecor has a twelve month low of C$27.25 and a twelve month high of C$35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.48.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

