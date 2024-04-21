Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SES has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price objective on Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.22.

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$11.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.52. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$5.81 and a one year high of C$11.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.55.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of C$451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$429.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6699029 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In related news, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$8,302,496.78. In other news, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$8,302,496.78. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 12,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$137,356.34. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 751,914 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,853. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

