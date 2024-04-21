TELUS (TSE:T) PT Lowered to C$24.25 at Scotiabank

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$24.25 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

T has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a buy rating to a reduce rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.45.

TELUS Price Performance

TSE T opened at C$21.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$21.12 and a 12 month high of C$28.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.41.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.24 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 4.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.999543 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 258.62%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

