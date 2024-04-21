Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given New C$72.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TOU has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$77.58.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$65.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.81. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$53.45 and a one year high of C$74.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$63.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.59. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.710507 EPS for the current year.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 23.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tourmaline Oil

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$55.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$277,025.00. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$56.48 per share, with a total value of C$84,720.00. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$55.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$277,025.00. Insiders have purchased 15,180 shares of company stock worth $880,681 in the last ninety days. 5.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Further Reading

