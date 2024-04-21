Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CLF opened at $20.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CLF

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $3,778,275.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,699,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,494,606.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $3,778,275.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,699,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,494,606.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,066 shares of company stock worth $4,464,688 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.