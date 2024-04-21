Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities cut shares of Century Casinos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Casinos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Century Casinos Stock Performance

Century Casinos stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $89.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.61. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $143.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.60 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Casinos will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Casinos

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 15,356 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 23,393 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

