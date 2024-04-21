StockNews.com Downgrades Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) to Sell

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

Kornit Digital stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $739.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.89.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.35 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kornit Digital

About Kornit Digital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Inflection Point Investments LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,014,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,866,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 971.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 876,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,570,000 after buying an additional 794,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,816,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,260,000 after buying an additional 790,803 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 953,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after buying an additional 485,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

