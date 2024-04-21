StockNews.com Downgrades Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) to Sell

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Kornit Digital Stock Performance
Kornit Digital stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $739.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.89.
Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.35 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Kornit Digital
About Kornit Digital
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kornit Digital
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.