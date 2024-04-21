FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $194.60 and a 12 month high of $309.39.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.01 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at FLEETCOR Technologies

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 2,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $811,126.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,234.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CEO Ronald Clarke sold 118,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total transaction of $33,377,747.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,023,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,300,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 2,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $811,126.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,234.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Vehicle Payments, Corporate Payments, Lodging Payments, and Other segments.

See Also

