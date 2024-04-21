Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MXC opened at $13.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.69. Mexco Energy has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $16.52.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 28.37%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy

In other news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 6,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $89,313.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,293.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 9,447 shares of company stock worth $127,063 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mexco Energy by 15.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mexco Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Featured Articles

