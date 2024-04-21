Albertsons Companies (ACI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.67. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 161,634 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,043,000 after acquiring an additional 63,822 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACI shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.85.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

