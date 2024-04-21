Insider Buying: Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG) Insider Purchases £5,254.56 in Stock

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Free Report) insider Will Holland acquired 525,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,254.56 ($6,541.22).

Will Holland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Europa Oil & Gas alerts:

On Tuesday, March 5th, Will Holland bought 540,939 shares of Europa Oil & Gas stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,409.39 ($6,733.96).

Europa Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at GBX 0.98 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.35 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Europa Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of GBX 0.86 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.78 ($0.02).

About Europa Oil & Gas

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company owns a working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields, and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby W4 well located in the East Midlands; and the Inishkea prospect comprising FEL 4/19 licence located in the Slyne basin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Europa Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europa Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.