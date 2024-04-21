Michael Rosehill Acquires 50,000 Shares of Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN) Stock

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report) insider Michael Rosehill bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £28,500 ($35,478.65).

Michael Rosehill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, Michael Rosehill bought 250,000 shares of Everyman Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £150,000 ($186,729.74).

Everyman Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of EMAN opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.75, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Everyman Media Group plc has a one year low of GBX 50.12 ($0.62) and a one year high of GBX 69 ($0.86). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 58.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.43 million, a PE ratio of -718.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.49) price objective on shares of Everyman Media Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Everyman Media Group Company Profile

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

Featured Stories

