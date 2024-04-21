My Size Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 23rd (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, April 23rd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 23rd.

My Size Stock Performance

My Size stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. My Size has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58.

Get My Size alerts:

Institutional Trading of My Size

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in My Size stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.20% of My Size as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About My Size

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven apparel sizing and digital solutions for online shopping and physical stores in Israel. The company operates through three segments: Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform; SaaS Solutions; and Naiz. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows consumers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; and SizeUp, a digital tape measure that allows users to measure length, width, and height of a surface by moving their smartphone from point to point of an object or space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for My Size Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for My Size and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.