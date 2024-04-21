iPower (NYSE:IPW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. iPower has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.80.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. iPower had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iPower will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
