iPower (NYSE:IPW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Performance

iPower stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. iPower has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.80.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. iPower had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iPower will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPower

iPower Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in iPower by 91.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 35,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in iPower by 21.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 76,583 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iPower during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iPower during the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

