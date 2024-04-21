Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Stock Performance

NASDAQ DGLY opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Digital Ally has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $5.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Ally

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) by 159.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512,005 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.