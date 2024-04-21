SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ LEDS opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $11.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 49.29% and a negative return on equity of 158.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SemiLEDs

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in SemiLEDs by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

