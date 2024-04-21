Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
VALU opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. Value Line has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $62.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.36.
Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.13 million for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 47.81%.
Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.
