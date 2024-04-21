Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Stock Performance

VALU opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. Value Line has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $62.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.36.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.13 million for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 47.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

Value Line Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 627.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Value Line by 393.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Value Line by 752.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Value Line by 51.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

