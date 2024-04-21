StockNews.com Upgrades Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.60.

Science Applications International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $124.94 on Wednesday. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $95.43 and a 1 year high of $145.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.96 per share, with a total value of $377,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,298.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.96 per share, with a total value of $377,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,298.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $95,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,162.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 12,348.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 91,134 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,139 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,823,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,969,000 after purchasing an additional 328,426 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,030,000 after purchasing an additional 64,406 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Further Reading

