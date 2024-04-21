Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DGX. Leerink Partnrs reissued a market perform rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.18.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $128.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $148.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.84.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.92%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,150 shares of company stock worth $1,913,202 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,747,000. Waterway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 19,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

