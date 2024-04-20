Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,285.41.

Broadcom Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $54.28 on Friday, hitting $1,204.71. 4,479,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $601.29 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,305.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,118.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

