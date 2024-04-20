Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.23. 3,469,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,386. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $200.20 and a 1 year high of $261.07. The company has a market capitalization of $367.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.51.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

