WFA Asset Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.6% of WFA Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,623,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $8.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $414.65. 75,230,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,307,272. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $309.89 and a one year high of $449.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $437.60 and a 200-day moving average of $407.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

