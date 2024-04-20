Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys 463 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,316 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.72.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $271.99. 3,017,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,395. The stock has a market cap of $196.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.72. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

