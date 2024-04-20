Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 782 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,725 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 86.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 65.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.82. 4,693,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,936,782. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.15, a PEG ratio of 134.80 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $167.53 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.35.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

