Signaturefd LLC Has $54.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $54,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VTV traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.96. 2,495,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.67 and its 200 day moving average is $148.69. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.30.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

