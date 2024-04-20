Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,299 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Signaturefd LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $31,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.89. 2,535,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,685. The firm has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $60.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.76.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

