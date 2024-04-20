Signaturefd LLC Sells 184,140 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,210,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,140 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $57,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,125,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 350,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 145,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 311,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,900,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,773,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average of $46.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

